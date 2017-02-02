Man robbed while walking his dog; 4 teens arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was robbed while walking his dog on Chickasaw Avenue Wednesday.

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the crime.

Police said three armed men approached the victim.

The robbers took his belongings and left the scene on foot. We’re told they were later seen getting into a red Toyota Camry with an unidentified driver.

Officers found the vehicle that matched the description with four people inside the car. Police tried to stop the car, but they drive kept going. The vehicle finally stopped on Fontaine Avenue. JPD said the car was reported stolen on January 26 in Lincoln County.

Police arrested 16-year-old Christian Battle, 15-year-old Juliano Wells, 15-year-old Cleon Walker, and 16-year-old Cherish Wiggins. They will all be charged as adults.

This is an ongoing investigation, more charges are possible.

