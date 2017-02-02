New Warren Co. jail may be built by end of 2019

Related Coverage Changes coming to the Warren County Jail

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Warren County supervisors have set a timeline for when they want a new jail to be completed.

Board of Supervisors president Richard George tells the Vicksburg Post the goal is to begin construction before 2019.

County officials have discussed replacing the county’s 110-year-old jail for years. Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong says the city has spent more than $1 million over the last four years to house prisoners in out-of-town jails because there is no room at the Warren County Jail.

State law mandates that the county be responsible for building the jail, and that the jail be built inside Vicksburg city limits.

George says supervisors are evaluating possible sites for a new jail, and hope to have a site secured by the end of the year.