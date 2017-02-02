Richland police pursuit ends in crash in Pearl

Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A police pursuit that began in Richland ended in a crash in Pearl, police said.

Richland Police Chief Russel James said the pursuit involved a vehicle that was stolen out of Yalobusha County.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop and rammed a police cruiser off the road on Highway 49, Chief James said.

We’re told the driver got onto the interstate and crashed neat the I-20 East Airport Road exit.

Right now, the driver is facing a possession of a stolen vehicle charge. Police said more charges are expected.

The officer that was forced off the road is okay.

This is a developing story. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

Richland Police pursuit ends in crash on I-20

 

 

