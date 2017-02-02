Richland police pursuit ends in crash in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A police pursuit that began in Richland ended in a crash in Pearl, police said.
Richland Police Chief Russel James said the pursuit involved a vehicle that was stolen out of Yalobusha County.
The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop and rammed a police cruiser off the road on Highway 49, Chief James said.
We’re told the driver got onto the interstate and crashed neat the I-20 East Airport Road exit.
Right now, the driver is facing a possession of a stolen vehicle charge. Police said more charges are expected.
The officer that was forced off the road is okay.
This is a developing story. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.
