Ridgeland Police still searching for Hallmark Cleaners robber

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police are still asking for the public’s help with a New Year’s Eve business robbery investigation.

The Hallmark Cleaners on Pear Orchard Road was robbed December 31. Police said the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.

They released surveillance video and photos of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime earlier this month. However, they are still looking for the man.

Officers said a man wearing a mask came into the business and robbed the employees of money. The robber said he had a handgun. He made the cashiers unlock the register. The robber took off on foot.

Anyone who can identify the person, contact police.