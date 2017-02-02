Sentencing put off for Brandon man in prison bribery case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A businessman and former lawmaker will get another day until he learns his sentence for a crime related to bribing Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner.

After a daylong hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate put off sentencing for Cecil McCrory until Friday.

McCrory, a Brandon resident, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in February 2015. An FBI agent has testified that McCrory took $40,000 in cash from then-Commissioner Christopher Epps, disguised it as proceeds from a tractor sale, and wired it back to the prison chief.

A onetime state representative, McCrory has said he paid off Epps’ mortgage after the commissioner approved McCrory’s plans to sell his prison commissary business.

Epps later steered contracts to McCrory, with McCrory kicking back a share of the profits.

