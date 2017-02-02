Triple murder suspects return to Jackson, appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The duo that was arrested in Kansas for allegedly killing three people during a pawn shop robbery in Jackson has returned.

Jamison Townsend and Joshua Garcia waived extradition on three counts of capital murder, Jackson Police said. The were arrested in Geary County in Kansas in December.

The two appeared in court Thursday where a judge denied the suspects bond for the three murder charges. The judge set bond at $1.5 million for the armed robbery charge for each of them.

The victims of the Jackson triple homicide, 81-year-old Cleveland “Bill” Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old Ted McLemore, were at Bill’s Pawn/Jewelry on Wilmington Street on December 17 when they were shot and killed.The were found dead inside the store.

Garcia and Townsend were arrested on the night of December 21 after being chased by Kansas authorities.

They have returned to Jackson to face capital murder charges.

The SWAT team was brought in to assist Jackson Police Thursday.

The duo was also wanted in connection with business burglary in Pascagoula. That crime happened before the triple murder.

Joshua Garcia, given no bond on 3 cts. of capital murder and 1.5 million dollar bond on armed robbery of a business in Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/fr1xfcNesZ — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 2, 2017

Jamison Townsend, given no bond on 3 cts. of capital murder and 1.5 million dollar bond on armed robbery of a business in Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/u2fSv5VeWr — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 2, 2017

December 2016 pawn shop Capital Murder suspects, Joshua Garcia and Jamison Townsend have arrived in Jackson to face Capital Murder charges. pic.twitter.com/JEZLzIh21B — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 2, 2017