Trump questions university funding after protest at University of California at Berkeley

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is questioning whether the University of California at Berkeley should be granted federal funding. Trump urges the school to honor free speech.
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire prompting university officials to cancel a talk Wednesday by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos (MY’-loh yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs) out of safety concerns.
Trump tweeted today, “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”
Berkeley canceled Yiannopoulos’ appearance after a crowd of some 1,500 gathered outside the venue.
The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur is a vocal Trump supporter and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.
Protests turn violent in Berkeley
Protests turn violent in Berkeley x
Latest Galleries
-
Richland Police pursuit ends in crash on I-20
-
Rankin County Drug Bust Suspects
-
IHOP 01312017
-
Overturned trailer I-20 eastbound in Hinds County, Mississippi 01302017
-
“Trump Rules” church vandalism
-
Eddie Long
-
Farindola, Italy Helicopter Crash January 2017
-
Churchill Drive Shooting in Jackson, Mississippi 01232017
-
Fox News not renewing contracts of some
-
Car break-ins near JSU