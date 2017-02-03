AMR gives warning of drinking and driving after Super Bowl

By Published: Updated:
superbowl00000178

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) – First responders are encouraging people not to drink and drive after the Super Bowl.

Jim Pollard with AMR says hours after the big game is one of the dangerous times to be on the road.

“Study showed that the drivers on Super Bowl Sunday were drunker than any other day of the year except for New Years and St. Patrick’s Day,” said Pollard. “It’s after the game when a lot of people who have been drinking, get on the road at the same time,” he added.

Pollard says if you’re hosting a party and someone is drinking make sure they have a designated driver. He adds food could slow the absorption of alcohol so serve lots of it.

At Martin’s Lounge, owner Joseph Stodghill says that they will be serving food for their watch party and will also make sure people drink responsibly.

“We cut people off if they have too much,” said Stodghill. “We will find someone who knows someone to make sure they get home safe.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s