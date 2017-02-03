Critics of House Bill 974 Voice Concern for State Workers

JACKSON, Miss. – House Bill 974 was passed Thursday and it’s raising concern from it’s critics that say the fate of jobs for state workers hang in the balance.

“It’s just like a dictatorship,” Brenda Scott with the Mississippi Alliance of State Employees said. “We’re going to take you over, we’re going to demand that you do more with less and when you fail to perform then out the door you go, it’s not fair.”

Scott is now leading a charge for state workers, she says the bill takes away job security for state workers.

“I think it’s directly connected to the Governor the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker’s agenda to cut government and funnel more money into the private sector,” Scott explained.

According to District 112 Representative John Read, the author of this bill and the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee it all comes down to cash or the lack thereof.

“We’re just trying to get the agencies the flexibility to function during the worst cut that I can think of,” Read said.

Read says a $170 million shortfall was the focus of budget hearings and that’s when state agency leaders decided to do away with the personnel board.

“It was not a vindictive measure it was not to get rid of, it was to save jobs not to get rid of them because if we get another cut and agencies get cut some more and you’ve got this restriction on them by the personnel board that they can’t move money around and they don’t have the money to pay them,” Read said.

Read tells us under this bill state workers will still have reasonable job security, and after three years the personnel board will be reinstated.

“What I am trying to do now is reach out to state workers have them blow up that switchboard over at state capitol sending a message to their representative whether they support them or not, and ask them when the bill comes up for further debate that they vote no,” Scott told WJTV.