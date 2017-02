JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.

The former Mississippi State University quarterback has been playing for the Dallas Cowboys since the beginning of this season.

Pepsi and the NFL announced Friday that Prescott was given the award for his contributions to the Cowboys’ franchise-record tying 13-win season.

He posted a photo thanking the fans for choosing him as the 2016 Pepsi Rookie of the Year on social media.

Thank you fans for voting me your 2016 @pepsi rookie of the year pic.twitter.com/nziowM4gsP — Dak Prescott (@dak) February 3, 2017