Day 5: Downtown Jackson Partners attorney testifies in Ben Allen trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The trial of Downtown Jackson Partners President Ben Allen continues.

Roberts Gibbs, the attorney for DJP, was questioned about what he found when investigating charges against Allen.

After Allen was indicted for embezzlement, misuse of public funds and limitation of corporate donation, Gibbs had to investigate the claims and determining if Allen should remain DJP president.

Among his charges, Allen is accused of embezzling a truck and not returning it when DJP asked. Gibbs refutes those claims.

“The truck always remained on the 7th floor of the Capitol Towers Building with all Downtown Jackson Partners property was stored,” he said. “So it was never requested to be returned because it was never taken away.”

Gibbs also testified that he believes the state auditor didn’t have authority to audit DJP. That audit led to Allen’s indictment.