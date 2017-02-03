FBI looking for Southaven bank robbers

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers need your help with solving a 2016 bank robbery that happened in Southaven.

The FBI said they are looking for two men suspected of robbing the Renasant Bank on Airways Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on August 16.

The robbers were estimated to be in their 20s.

At least one of the robbers displayed a handgun, authorities said. Both robbers ordered the bank employees to the ground and threatened to shoot the teller if she did not give them money.

One of the robbers jumped up on the counter to steal the money.

The robbers left the bank in a powder blue, older model Nissan with the license plate removed.

If you have any information, contact the DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS (8477).