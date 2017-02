JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson firefighters put out a house fire on Charleston Drive Friday afternoon.

According to Cleotha Sanders, the Division Fire Chief of JFD Office of Fire Investigations, they were called to the scene at 4 p.m. They conducted a search of the home and found it clear.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes, Sanders said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are headed to the scene to determine what caused the fire.