RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters put out a fire on Arlington Circle in Ridgeland Friday.

We’re told the fire happened at a garage at a home.

The garage, car, and a camper was damaged.

We’re told that no one was injured.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

