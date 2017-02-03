Heart disease survivor shares story for National ‘Go Red for Women’ Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — People across the country are wearing red Friday for a good cause.

It’s National Wear Red Day for the American Heart Association.

According to the American Heart Association, one in three women die of heart disease and stroke each year.

Margie Jepson said she eats healthy and exercises daily, but one day while at the gym she noticed something just wasn’t right.

“I had been in high-intensity aerobics. I work out all the time, and I started feeling different,” she said.

She didn’t have any significant symptoms typically associated with heart disease but still decided to see a doctor.

“Not massive chest pains, not tingling in my arms, different types of things that I knew that just wasn’t right.”

Jepson had blockages in her largest artery. Over a period of 2 years, she had two stints put in her heart. But 11 months following the second stint, she starting feeling different again.

“I scheduled an appointment earlier and said, I can’t explain it, I have this very slight pressure. Sure enough, we did open heart surgery, and I had a double bypass.”

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the state of Mississippi and the U.S.

“Every 80 seconds in America a woman dies of heart disease or stroke,” said Chris Mims of the American Heart Association. “So it’s vital that we let women know to get their hearts checked out.”