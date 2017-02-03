Hinds County School officials address recent fights at Terry High Schol

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County School District is addressing a recent fight and other incidents that have happened at Terry High School.

A viewer sent WJTV 12 video of a student being beaten by another student Thursday. In the video, you can see the student being attacked and others standing around.

District leaders said a teacher was nearby during the incident and eventually intervened. You can see a student breaking up the fight.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen fight videos from Terry High. The principal said they are implementing bully prevention and conflict resolution programs.

“One of the things were are seeing are a result of social media and cyber bullying and various things like that as well,” said Delesicia Martin, the Hinds County School District Superintendent. “So we need to the entire community to work with us. We need our parents to make sure they are having a conversation with their children before they leave, that I think our parents had with us before we went to school every single day.”