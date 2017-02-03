Jury finds Miss. agency discriminated against female worker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal jury has awarded more than $46,000 to a female employee of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety after finding the agency discriminated against her because she’s a woman.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Ola Kirk sued the department in 2014, claiming her gender and age kept her from being promoted to lieutenant. She still works for the agency, where she holds the rank of master sergeant and has been employed since 1987.

A jury Wednesday awarded Kirk $21,805 in back wages and $25,000 in damages plus attorney fees.

The Office of Homeland Security, a DPS division, settled another sex discrimination lawsuit for $75,000 last year.

Gov. Phil Bryant has nominated Marshall Fisher to take over as public safety commissioner from Albert Santa Cruz, who retired Tuesday.

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

