Marriage license fee could increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Couples who want to tie the knot might have to spend a few more dollars in Mississippi.

The state House passed a bill Thursday to increase the fees that justice court judges and circuit clerks collect.

Justice court judges currently receive $10 for performing a wedding ceremony, and circuit clerks collect $20 for issuing a marriage license.

House Bill 1451 would set the justice court fee at $20 and the circuit clerks’ fee at $30.

The bill moves to the Senate for more discussion.

