Neshoba County man charged with child exploitation

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Neshoba County man has been arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, 19-year-old Brian Lee Davis was arrested Thursday in Newton County.

Investigators executed a search warrant following an investigation of Davis’ online activity. As a result of the search warrant, he was arrested.

Davis was booked into the Newton County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

