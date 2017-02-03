Police: Man fired gun through floor, injured resident below

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Police say a man fired a gun through his apartment floor multiple times, injuring the man who lived downstairs.

Natchez Police Chief Daniel White tells The Natchez Democrat that a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm while standing in front of his refrigerator on Tuesday night.

Authorities say 35-year-old Michael Haywood had been arguing with a woman and was possibly intoxicated when he fired his weapon. Haywood has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

White said he was unsure of the victim’s condition Wednesday.

It is unclear whether Haywood has an attorney.