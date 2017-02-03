SWAT, law enforcement officers at home near Robinson Road, TV Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a home at the corner of Robinson Road and TV Road.

Jackson Police said someone has barricaded themselves inside the home. JPD is assisting with the investigation.

We’re told by authorities with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department that they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Office in some warrants. Jackson Police said the SWAT team is on the scene.

Details about who they are looking for have not been released at this time.

Our WJTV crew on the scene saw several people handcuffed and laying face down on the ground.

The street is blocked off near the scene.

WJTV will continue to provide updates as we get them.

Jackson/HINDS SWAT assisting US Marshals w/ barricaded suspect, 5100 block of Robinson Rd. No further information at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 3, 2017