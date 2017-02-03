Woman facing several charges after ramming into police cars in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is arrested on several charges after police said she rammed three officers’ patrol cars during a chase.

Pearl Police said Jessica Denise Spann is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, three counts of malicious mischief, felony fleeing, DUI first offense, and driving while license suspended.

Police went to the Crestview Apartments on Old Brandon Road around 12:30 p.m after they received a call about a woman lying on the ground in the apartment complex’s courtyard.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Spann had gotten inside of a red Buick Lacrosse.

Officers tried to go up to the car but Spann left, they said. She went down Old Brandon Road towards Airport Road. They said she was driving more than 60 miles per hour and ran off the road a few times.

Pearl officers notified other nearby jurisdictions about the case, they said.

She hit a police car near Cross Park Drive and kept going, officers said. From there the pursuit continued north on Burnham Road, east on Henderson Road, before going South on Luckney Road.

They said she drove carelessly entering side roads off of Luckney Road, driving through the front yards of homes. She then allegedly hit a Rankin County Sheriff’s Department vehicle and two other Pearl PD patrol cars.

As Spann attempted to turn off Mary Myles road back onto Luckney, officers put out spike strips. They were able to deflate her tires. She was then taken into custody.

Pearl Police said a search warrant was completed for a blood sample so that the crime lab could obtain her BAC at the time of the incident.

No physical injuries were sustained from the incident.

Her bond is set at $832,000.

Below are some photos of the damage of the patrol cars.

Woman arrested for ramming vehicle into police cruisers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Pearl PD Photo: Pearl PD Photo: Pearl PD Photo: Pearl PD