Breaking: 1 person arrested in overnight crash that sent 4 people to the hospital

RANKIN CO. Miss (WJTV) – Rankin county Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident Friday night around 7, on Luckney Road near the intersection of Henderson Road.

Several agencies including, Langley Fire Department and Flowood Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the car was headed north when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells us that the five people inside were between the ages of 16 and 19 years old.

Some injuries were minor, but others were serious, one person had to be cut out of the vehicle.

Everyone was transported to UMMC, two people remain in critical condition.

Deputies arrested the driver of the car, 18-year-old Aaron Edward Curro, after he was released from the hospital. He was charged with aggravated DUI.

Curro is currently being held at the Rankin county Jail. His first court appearance is Monday morning.