STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – After losing four of its past five games, Mississippi State might have needed the type of comeback it had against Tennessee to get on track.

The Bulldogs erased a 19-point deficit to come back and beat the Volunteers 64-59.

Click the video above for highlights and then watch the one below to hear from Ben Howland, Mario Kegler, and Xavian Stapleton on the win.