Entergy hosts ‘Super Tax Day’ at MetroCenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of volunteers worked throughout the day to help qualified metro taxpayers prepare their taxes for free. The event was hosted by Entergy Mississippi, in conjunction with Jackson Asset Building Coalition and United Way.

Tax season is a prime time for taxpayers to betaken advantage of. Entergy spokespersons say ‘Super Tax Day’ was created to connect people with trustworthy preparers.

Taxpayer advocate, Cathy Herrington says two of the biggest mistake people make is choosing a bad preparer and not protecting their identity well enough during the tax season.

Since 2011, more than 18,800 residents have received nearly $41.4 million in refunds with the help of Entergy Mississippi and their partners.

Entergy will host free tax preparing days throughout the tax season. To find a date and location near you, click here.

 

 

