JCSD searching for two escapees

By Published:
Jeremiah Hair and Marquis McKinney Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff's Department
Jeremiah Hair and Marquis McKinney Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff's Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –  The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement across the state are searching for two escaped inmates.

According to the department, Jeremiah Hair, 29 and Marquis McKinney, 23 escaped from a Greenville Facility on Friday.

We’re told the two are armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s department confirms the pair belong to the Vice Lords gang.

Do not attempt to approach either one, but call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or 911 immediately if you see them or have information to pass on. Your identity will be kept confidential.

