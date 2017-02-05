BREAKING: Silver Alert for Rankin County man

Malary Pullen By Published:
Dennis Franklin Lofton Courtesy: MBI
Dennis Franklin Lofton Courtesy: MBI

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –  The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dennis Franklin Lofton of Brandon.

Lofton is described as a white male, five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black or gray jacket with car emblems on the jacket.

He was last seen Friday, evening at about 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Bradford Drive in Brandon.

Lofton was driving a 1997 blue Buick Century bearing Mississippi license plate RCQ 929.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lofton’s contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.

