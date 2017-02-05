Community praying for Terry High School

Related Coverage Hinds County School officials address recent fights at Terry High School

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens gathered around the flagpole at Terry High School Sunday afternoon to pray for the school.

Over a week there were two fights at the school that even received national attention.

Community members want others to know that they’re Terry Strong.

Students, faculty, law enforcement and those living in the area joined hands to pray for the school.

“Right, wrong or indifferent, there’s a whole lot of different kids here from a lot of different backgrounds. Rather than just saying people are bad, we don’t know what people are going through at home. We need to love these children but most of all we need to ask Jesus to come in this place because that’s the only thing that’s going to change,” says Tammy Foster. She no longer has students at the school but wanted to pray for it.

“I’m so glad there are so many people here to support us to keep this going, and we’re going to be Terry Strong again,” says Sophomore Christopher Buie.

According to organizers, on Monday the school will hold a closed assembly to talk to students about non-violence.