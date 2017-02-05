Football teams aren’t the only ones working hard in Houston

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, Super Bowl fans are using their phones.

Super Bowl Sunday is an experience and people are on their phones capturing the moment.

In fact, Verizon has been preparing three years for the demand.

They’ve increased capacity 450 percent in the most congested areas in Houston like the convention center and stadium.

“What you’ll see is these towers, if you will, and what they do [is] they allow for more bandwidth to make certain everyone who wants to use their telephone, no matter what they want to do right, whether they want to send text messages; make calls; they want to Snapchat; Facebook Live, that they’re able to do what they want to do, when they want to do it, while they’re in town for the big game,” Jeannine Brew, Verizon’s PR manager, explained.

Team members from all over the country are in Houston monitoring the network 24/7 to make sure it is functioning at its very best.

Brew continued, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people to attend this event whether they are going to the game or simply coming in to town to hang out, so it’s very important to Verizon to make certain our customers are able to do whatever they want to do.”

Verizon expects 10-plus terabytes to be used.

To put that in perspective, one terabyte equals 500 downloads of Netflix movies.