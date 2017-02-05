JPD: Man arrested for carjacking while wearing ankle monitor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police arrest 23-year-old Reginald Michael Henderson; he’s accused of carjacking a woman Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say it happened in the 5500 block of Grafton Street.

Jackson Police say a white 2008 Chevy Equinox was stolen.

Once police tracked down the carjacked vehicle on I-55 near Fortification Street, they attempted to stop the Chevy.

However, the vehicle kept going. We’re told the driver attempted to elude the officers that were pursuing.

The Chevy then hit a vehicle on Terry Road and I-20 E. Frontage Road.

That’s when police were able to arrest Henderson who was behind the wheel of the carjacked Chevy, according to investigators.

We’re told Henderson was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident.

He is currently on house arrest and probation after being released on a 2013 auto theft conviction.

Henderson is now charged with armed carjacking, convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Henderson also faces felony eluding charges as well.

According to police the male accomplice in the tan vehicle was identified as “J” or “Jay.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Reginald Michael Henderson-23, arrested for armed carjacking and convicted felon in poss. of a firearm for a Sunday afternoon carjacking. pic.twitter.com/8hFKqdTTRZ — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 6, 2017

Reginald Michael Henderson-23, faces felony eluding charges. The carjacking occurred at a NE Jackson residence of a white Chevy Equinox. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 6, 2017

Henderson is on house arrest/probation for a 2013 auto theft conviction. Officers pursued him and he hit another vehicle. No injuries. https://t.co/VbqDyvch3q — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 6, 2017