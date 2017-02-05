Plane crashes near Mississippi River

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is recovering after his small airplane crashed near the Mississippi River on Saturday night.

Hinds County officials say around 7 p.m., they’ve received a call from concerned family members of Howard Jennings.

The Utica man had flown alone out of a private landing strip near his home Saturday afternoon. He was headed the Mississippi River near Grand Gulf Power Station.

Family members told officials they had last heard from Jennings around 1 p.m. He sent them a photo of a sandbar near the Mississippi River.

Weather and darkness prevented any immediate search efforts. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the Mississippi National Guard, and Metro One joined Hinds County investigators in searching the area early Sunday morning.

Jennings’ airplane was found upside down in the water. He was found near the plane, appearing to be suffering from hypothermia and dehydration.

Metro One flew him to River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.