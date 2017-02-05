Rankin County Deputies searching for driver transporting $300,000 worth of liquid methamphetamine in juice bottles

RANKIN CO. Miss. (WJTV) – During a traffic stop on Saturday night around 8:30, Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force stopped a Silver Ford Pickup on Interstate 20 near Pelahatchie for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop the deputy suspected the vehicle was transporting drugs and/or contraband.

During a search of the truck, deputies found two and a half gallons of liquid methamphetamine concealed in juice containers.

The street value of the drugs is $300,000.

While officers were arresting the passenger of the truck, Rebecca Lynn Whiting and the driver, Felix Josue Colon-Rodriguez, Colon-Rodriguez started running east down I-20 into a wooded area.

Officers are now combing the area searching for Colon-Rodriguez, but have not been able to locate him.

Whiting was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. She was transported to the Rankin County Jail. District Attorney Michael Guest will bring her before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.

No Bond has been set at this time.

If you have any information on where Colon-Rodriguez is, please call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.

He was last seen running from the scene wearing gray sweatpants, gray t-shirt and tennis shoes.

Rodriguez is a 27 year old male, 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 160lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion. He also has tattoos on the left arm, right hand and left hand. He also has no violent crimes on his criminal history and was not armed.