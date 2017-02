JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One of the men accused in a deadly shooting that left a father dead and his son injured appeared in court Monday.

A judge denied bond for 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson.

Horatio Hunt Sr. was shot along with his son on Center Street January 2. Hunt Sr. died at the scene from his injuries.

Jackson was arrested in Hattiesburg along with Joshua Bogan by U.S. Marshals last month.