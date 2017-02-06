2 travel-related Zika virus cases reported in Warren County residents

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting its first cases of travel-related Zika virus for the year.

The two travel-related cases of Zika virus are residents of Warren County who traveled to an area north of Venezuela.

There were 23 Mississippi travel-related Zika cases in 2016, MSDH officials said.

“It is important to remember that there are several types of mosquito-borne diseases, so it’s essential to always take precautions, protect yourself, and avoid mosquito exposure whenever possible at home or when traveling,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause devastating birth defects if contracted during pregnancy. There are no available treatments or vaccines for Zika virus. The MSDH Public Health Laboratory now has the ability to test for Zika and in-house to allow for rapid turnaround and high volume testing should the need arise.

Get more information about the virus on MSDH’s website.