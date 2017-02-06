Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100K in need

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Protestors gather outside of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office on third avenue Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
(AP) Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need.

An announcement on the rental service’s website says it plans to start with refugees, disaster survivors and relief workers, but wants “to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time.” The company also says it will donate $4 million over four years to the International Rescue Committee.

Airbnb also touched on discrimination experienced by some renters. The company says it’s looking to achieve “greater acceptance in our community.”

Airbnb’s Super Bowl spot showed faces of people of different races and included the line, “the world is more beautiful the more you accept.”

 

 

