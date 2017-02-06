Biloxi boat show returning to Mississippi Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The Biloxi Boat Show is returning this weekend to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2kxLKOZ ) reports that 18 boat dealers and 100 booth vendors are set to participate in the three-day show. It is being held Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

The 2017 model of boats, towers, motors, trailers, personal watercraft, kayaks and canoes will all be on display. There will also be various fishing seminars and shark demonstrations.

Admission is $8 daily. Children who are 12 or younger get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

