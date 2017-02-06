Biloxi boat show returning to Mississippi Coast Coliseum

FILE PHOTO People gaze at the latest luxury yachts at the boot 2017, the world's leading boat fair for all kind of water sports in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
FILE PHOTO People gaze at the latest luxury yachts at the boot 2017, the world's leading boat fair for all kind of water sports in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The Biloxi Boat Show is returning this weekend to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2kxLKOZ ) reports that 18 boat dealers and 100 booth vendors are set to participate in the three-day show. It is being held Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

The 2017 model of boats, towers, motors, trailers, personal watercraft, kayaks and canoes will all be on display. There will also be various fishing seminars and shark demonstrations.

Admission is $8 daily. Children who are 12 or younger get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

