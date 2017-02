JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge set bond for the 13-year-old accused of sexual battery and kidnapping a 4-year-old.

Jayveonne Price appeared in court Monday. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Price is being charged as an adult.

He is accused of taking a 4-year-old into a wooded area in northwest Jackson on January 10.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He was also given house arrest. Price’s case will now head to a grand jury.