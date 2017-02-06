Breaking: 4 people shot and killed in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Coroner confirms four people were shot and killed in Yazoo City.

The shooting happened outside of Club 66 on 11th Street sometime before 1:29 Monday morning.

Coroner Ricky Shivers says two people were pronounced dead one scene.

One victim was transported to UMMC by ground and died at the hospital. Another victim was airlifted to UMMC and died as well.

We’re told all four victims were males.

The Yazoo City Police Department and MBI are investigating.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.