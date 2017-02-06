Defense, rests case in Ben Allen embezzlement trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The defense rested its case in the trial of Downtown Jackson Partners President Ben Allen.

Before that happened, we heard DJP Attorney Robert Gibbs who was also on the stand Friday.

Gibbs has maintained throughout his testimony that DJP and its money are private, not public and not within the scope of the state auditor’s authority.
He says even if Allen took money from DJP, it’s wrong but not a crime.
“If Downtown Jackson Partners says it’s ok, there’s no crime because it’s not public money,” Gibbs said. “So I said that would be wrong and I’ll tell the jury that’s wrong. I’m not going to tell this jury that’s a crime.”

Allen faces 10 counts, including embezzlement and use public funds.

Closing arguments are expected to be made Tuesday morning.

