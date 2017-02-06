Final El Faro investigative hearings to focus on black box

FILE PHOTO In this aerial photo, boats damaged by Hurricane Joaquin are strewn across the bush in Long Island, Bahamas, Monday, Oct. 5, 2015. Joaquin unleashed heavy flooding as it roared through sparsely populated islands in the eastern Bahamas last week, as the Coast Guard searched for crew members of the U.S. container ship El Faro which they concluded it sank near the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The final round of U.S. Coast Guard investigative hearings looking into the sinking of the cargo ship El Faro is set to begin with testimony that will include a review of data and recordings captured by the ship’s “black box.”

The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation starts two weeks of testimony on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 790-foot El Faro sank on Oct. 1, 2015 after losing propulsion and getting caught in a hurricane while traveling from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico. All 33 aboard died.

In December, the National Transportation Safety Board released transcripts of audio from the vessel’s voyage data recorder.

The recorder captured the crew’s final moments before the ship sank, including comments that expressed concern over the captain’s decision to continue sailing toward a strengthening Hurricane Joaquin.

 

