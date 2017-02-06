Hasbro beats Wall Street 2016 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, photo, FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin' Dragon, from Hasbro, is shown at the ninth annual TTPM Holiday Showcase, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FILE PHOTO In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, photo, FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin' Dragon, from Hasbro, is shown at the ninth annual TTPM Holiday Showcase, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) – Hasbro Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings of $192.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $551.4 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s