Hinds County Detention Center officer arrested for introducing contraband into jail

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Hinds County Detention Center officer is arrested for introducing contraband into the facility.

According to Sheriff Victor Mason, the incident happened at the Raymond jail.

21-year-old Brodrick Cardale Taylor was arrested Monday morning. He allegedly brought marijuana, MDMA, spice, Xanax into the jail. We’re told that Taylor was going to give it to an inmate.

Sheriff Mason said Taylor has been working there four about two months.

“It’s discouraging when we are put in a position to arrest one of our employees,” he said. “No one is above the law, this includes employees.”

