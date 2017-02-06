Jackson councilman hoping to have Jackson park renamed in honor of Emmett Till

Related Coverage Carolyn Bryant admits to false court testimony in Emmett Till case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city council member is hoping to have a city park renamed to honor Emmett Till.

Council member Kenneth Stokes held a news conference Monday to discuss one of the items that is on Tuesday’s city council agenda.

He said he would like the St. Pauls Park which is located at the intersection of Medgar Evers Boulevard and Plymouth Heights to be renamed in Till’s honor.

In a recent book, Till’s accuser admitted that the accusations she made against the teen weren’t true. Till was murdered in 1955 after Carolyn Bryant had said the 14-year-old made sexual advances toward her.

The men who committed the murder were acquitted of the charges. However, years later they admitted to killing Till.

“History has finally caught up with the lie that was told, this park will serve as a testimony that truth will always stand,” Stoke said. “We think the state of Mississippi has a debt to the Till family, and we are so proud that the capital city is moving forward in honor of Emmett Till.”