McComb PD looking for truck stolen from dealership & 2 men connected to crime

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police needs your help locating a stolen truck and two men connection to the crime.

Police said on January 21, around 5 p.m., two men asked the salesman to show them a Ram pickup truck.

They told the the salesman they wanted to open a Hot Shot company and would soon receive a settlement from a recent family death.

The three got into the vehicle, police said. We’re told that one of them men asjed to see the engine compartment while the other one stayed in the car.

The men left after that and said they would return on a later date.

The salesman placed a key fob into the electronic key station lock box and the vehicle was later discovered missing from inventory. After retrieving the key from the lock box it was discovered the fob had been replaced with a similar key fob by someone removing the door key that is contained inside the fob without removing the electronic lock box key.

Officials said the video was seen leaving the dealership’s parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck they are looking for is a 2017, white over tan Ram 3500 Laramie.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two men or the location of stolen truck are asked to call McComb Police Dept at 601-684-3214, McComb Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.