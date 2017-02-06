Mississippi’s Most Wanted

By Published:
ms-most-wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.

The sheriff’s department is looking for three people:

  • 22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm.
  • 52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm
  • 48-year-old Rickey Levone Stevenson is wanted for carjacking.

Anyone who can help authorities locate these wanted suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

MS Most Wanted

 

