Mississippi’s Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.
The sheriff’s department is looking for three people:
- 22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm.
- 52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm
- 48-year-old Rickey Levone Stevenson is wanted for carjacking.
Anyone who can help authorities locate these wanted suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
MS Most Wanted
MS Most Wanted x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Super Bowl hero James White has a history of coming up big
-
Gallery: New arrests in deadly 1993 Los Angeles apartment arson
-
Gallery: The stories of travelers arriving in US after ban is halted
-
Gallery: Trump’s ban hits appeals court as travelers arrive to tears
-
Gallery: Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000
-
Gallery: Trump remarks latest evidence of health law repeal slowdown
-
Gallery: Vegas, baby! Who’ll go No. 1? NFL offseason stories to watch
-
Gallery: Vibrant Tate show traces David Hockney’s artistic journey
-
Gallery: Corruption tour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico
-
Gallery: Romania PM: I may fire justice minister over graft decree