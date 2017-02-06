Old Agency Road closure in Ridgeland; Crews work to fix culvert

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Associated Press
Photo Courtesy: Associated Press

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Ridgeland Public Works Department has temporarily closed Old Agency Road near New Birth Church.

City officials said the street will be blocked off until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Crews will be in the area working on a  failed culvert.

Residents who live in the Bridgewater,  Dinsmor and Wrenfield subdivisions that normally use Livingston Road to  Old Agency will need to detour. Drivers can take Highland Colony Parkway to Old Agency Parkway .

Residents who live West of New Birth Church will have access from Livingston Road.

