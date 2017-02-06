Poached eggs? 2 Louisiana men fined for unlawful egg-taking

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Alligator Eggs in Florida Alligator eggs, about three times the size of chicken eggs, are marked on top and placed in boxes filled with nesting material, during the 20th alligator egg collection in the Florida Everglades July 1, 2008. The eggs are marked so that they will not be turned upside down, which can damage them. The eggs will be given to farmers, so they can the raise the gators for meat and skins. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
GRAND CHENIER, La. (AP) – Two Louisiana men have been fined for illegally collecting alligator eggs.

The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2kzGvyi) reports Paul Canik and Christopher Trahan of Grand Chenier were sentenced last month for their roles in stealing more than 500 eggs.

The report cites the state wildlife department as saying Canik, 48, collected the eggs from property not covered by his permit. Officials say Trahan, 25, helped transport the eggs.

Canik pleaded no contest to illegal possession of alligator eggs and criminal trespass. He was fined $643 and ordered to forfeit $1,740 from the sale of eggs and a boat. Trahan pleaded no contest to not abiding by rules and regulations. He was ordered to pay a $293 fine.

The state says its alligator industry is valued at more than $50 million annually.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

 

