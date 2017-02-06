Police investigating Jackson’s 7th murder of 2017

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police are investigating Jackson’s seventh murder this year.

The JPD says that 29-year-old Mario Lampkin was fatally shot in the head overnight at 1652 Forest Avenue.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as “Josh.” No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that would be helpful to their investigation is asked to call police.

