Queen Elizabeth II marks record 65 years on throne

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this May 8, 2007 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she is greeted by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, via video conference, during her visit to NASA's Goddard Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne.

Monday’s Sapphire Jubilee is being marked with cannon salutes in London’s Green Park and at the Tower of London.

Buckingham Palace also released a photo of the queen by David Bailey to mark the occasion. In the picture, taken in 2014, the monarch wears a suite of sapphire jewelry given to her by her father as a wedding gift in 1947.

The palace says the 90-year-old queen will spend the day quietly at her Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive to stage a 41-Gun Royal Salute to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee, marking the 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne, in Green Park, London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The 90-year-old queen has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
She became monarch on the death of her father, King George VI, from lung cancer at age 56 on Feb. 6, 1952.

Elizabeth surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest-serving monarch in 2015.

FILE PHOTO - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony. On Monday Feb. 6, 2017, Queen Elizabeth II marks her Sapphire Jubilee, becoming the first British monarch to reign for 65 years. (AP Photo/File)
