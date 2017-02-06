Remembering Victims in Yazoo City Shooting

JACKSON, Miss. – We are learning more about the Yazoo nightclub shooting that left four people dead.

Edward Johnson, 36 and Kevin Johnson, 30 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jerrandan Allen and Gabriel Townsend were both taken to the hospital and later died.

It happened outside of the L & L lounge, formally known as Club 66 on 11th street.

Police believe Briddell Barber is responsible for the quadruple homicide.

U.S. Marshalls searched all night and found Barber in Jackson this morning as of right now, he’s charged with one count of capital murder.

In March of 2016 Barber was charged with the murder of Justin Porter, we’re told he was out on a $100,000 bond.

Ira Johnson says his brother and nephew were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Yazoo City police tell us the two were shot when Briddell Barber allegedly opened fire outside a nightclub.

“I don’t know if he was on drugs, I don’t know if he was in a fit of rage and just wanted to cause bodily harm to everybody around him,” Ira explained.

The family of these victims say they don’t know why barber was able to get out of jail after he was charged with murder in March 2016.

“I’m speechless, this is a void that can never be filled why this guy was out we don’t know — he just killed a man last year,” Ira said.

36-year-old Edward Johnson died on the scene, his brother tells us he was a family man.

“Devoted father, been on the same job for 20 plus years, you know that’s all he did was work,” Ira remembers of his brother.

Kevin Johnson drove into town for a Super Bowl and never made it home.

“Kevin was a homebody, stayed out in the country, from time to time he came to the city,” Ira said.

With Barber in custody again for murder the family hopes he will stay there.

“The laws got you, you’re in a good place,” Ira said. “it’s in God’s hands now.”

The family of Edward and Kevin Johnson tell me funeral arrangements are pending but more than likely the two will share a service.

There is no word on funerals for the other two victims.